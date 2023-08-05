X4 Pharmaceuticals (FRA:48Q) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 3.45

The average one-year price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals (FRA:48Q) has been revised to 3.45 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 3.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.36 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in X4 Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 12.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 48Q is 0.07%, a decrease of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 62,707K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 12,203K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 11,737K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,818K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,545K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

Axa holds 4,396K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 46.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.