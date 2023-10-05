X4 Pharmaceuticals (FRA:48Q) Price Target Increased by 15.27% to 3.72

The average one-year price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals (FRA:48Q) has been revised to 3.72 / share. This is an increase of 15.27% from the prior estimate of 3.23 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.73 to a high of 5.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 302.14% from the latest reported closing price of 0.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in X4 Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 126.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 48Q is 0.51%, an increase of 652.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 96.17% to 119,999K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 15,961K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,203K shares, representing an increase of 23.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 140.34% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 14,987K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,737K shares, representing an increase of 21.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 214.44% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,134K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,818K shares, representing an increase of 18.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 153.44% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,452K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing an increase of 80.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 867.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,284K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares, representing an increase of 41.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 252.80% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

