X4 Pharmaceuticals (FRA:48Q) Price Target Decreased by 6.58% to 3.49

The average one-year price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals (FRA:48Q) has been revised to 3.49 / share. This is an decrease of 6.58% from the prior estimate of 3.74 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.55 to a high of 6.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 168.78% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in X4 Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 48Q is 0.08%, a decrease of 12.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.34% to 60,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 12,203K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,389K shares, representing an increase of 47.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 3.83% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 11,737K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,523K shares, representing an increase of 44.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,818K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,027K shares, representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 4,362K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 45.02% over the last quarter.

Tri Locum Partners holds 3,707K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing an increase of 32.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 48Q by 26.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.