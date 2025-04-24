X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Updates for May 1, 2025

X4 Pharmaceuticals will report Q1 2025 financial results and corporate updates on May 1, 2025, with a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 1, 2025, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. The call can be accessed via specific phone numbers or through their website. X4 Pharmaceuticals focuses on innovative therapies for rare immune system diseases and has developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist marketed as XOLREMDI® in the U.S. The company is also conducting a global Phase 3 trial called 4WARD for certain chronic neutropenic disorders. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Potential Positives

The announcement of financial results and corporate updates showcases transparency, which can build investor confidence.

The upcoming conference call and webcast provide a platform for direct communication with investors, enhancing engagement.

The continuation of the global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for mavorixafor indicates ongoing commitment to research and development, potentially leading to new treatments for patients.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specifics or details regarding the financial results for the first quarter, which may indicate potential concerns about transparency or performance.

There is no mention of progress or results from the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD), which could raise questions about the trial's status and the company's pipeline.

The lack of detailed corporate updates or future guidance in this release may signal uncertainty about the company's direction and outlook.

$XFOR Insider Trading Activity

$XFOR insiders have traded $XFOR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XFOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULA RAGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,370 shares for an estimated $47,302 .

. ADAM S. MOSTAFA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 74,773 shares for an estimated $33,946

MARK BALDRY (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 13,404 shares for an estimated $4,597 and 1 sale selling 29,159 shares for an estimated $13,241 .

and 1 sale selling 29,159 shares for an estimated . MARY DIBIASE (Chief Operating Officer) sold 22,258 shares for an estimated $10,094

CHRISTOPHE ARBET-ENGELS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,624 shares for an estimated $5,284

$XFOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $XFOR stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







X4 Pharmaceuticals







(Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provide corporate updates on Thursday, May 1, 2025.





The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-343-4849 from the United States or 1-203-518-9848 internationally, followed by the conference ID: X4PHARMA. The live webcast will be accessible through the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at



www.x4pharma.com



. Following the conclusion of the call, a webcast replay will be available on the website.







About X4 Pharmaceuticals







X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is currently being marketed in the U.S. as



XOLREMDI®



in its first indication. The company is also evaluating additional uses of mavorixafor and is conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (



4WARD



) in people with certain chronic neutropenic disorders. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit



www.x4pharma.com



.







Investor Contact:







Daniel Ferry





Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors







daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







(617) 430-7576







X4 Media Contact:







Rhiannon Jeselonis





Ten Bridge Communications







rhiannon@tenbridgecommunications.com





