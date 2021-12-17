X4 Pharma Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) shares are gaining more than 24 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing an upward trend since December 14 after the company reported positive results for its Mavorixafor in phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with WHIM syndrome. There were no corporate announcements from the company today to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $2.95, up 24 percent from the previous close of $2.37 on a volume of 15,932,443. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.80-$10.70 on average volume of 320,687.

