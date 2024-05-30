X3 Holdings Secures $30 Million Equity Deal

X3 Holdings (XTKG) has released an update.

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd., a Cayman Islands-based company listed on Nasdaq under the symbol ‘XTKG’, has entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with YA II PN, Ltd. The agreement allows X3 Holdings to issue and sell up to $30 million of its shares to the investor, with an initial pre-paid advance of $8 million structured in convertible promissory notes. The deal includes a Registration Rights Agreement to facilitate the resale of the registered shares.

