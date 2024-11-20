X3 Holdings announces share consolidation

X3 Holdings (XTKG) announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-20, effective on November 22. The company’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on November 22. Upon the market opening on November 22, the company’s ordinary shares will continue to be traded on Nasdaq.

