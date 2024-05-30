News & Insights

X2M Connect’s Strategic Expansion into the Middle East

May 30, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited is set to expand into the Middle Eastern market, raising $1.13 million through a share placement and securing a $1.5 million loan, which supports their launch in the UAE and further enhances their IoT platform for renewable energy and utility management. The investment, significantly backed by associates of Dicode Technologies and new investors, positions X2M to capitalize on the region’s growing smart city initiatives and its need for advanced gas, energy, and water management solutions.

