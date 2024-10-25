News & Insights

Stocks

X2M Connect Unveils New Equity Incentive Plan

October 25, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, including 11,796,243 options expiring in 2029 and 8,253,086 performance rights expiring in 2027. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move could be of interest to those tracking the company’s growth strategies and employee engagement initiatives.

For further insights into AU:X2M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.