X2M Connect Unveils New Equity Incentive Plan

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, including 11,796,243 options expiring in 2029 and 8,253,086 performance rights expiring in 2027. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move could be of interest to those tracking the company’s growth strategies and employee engagement initiatives.

