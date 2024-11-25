News & Insights

X2M Connect Targets AI and Automation Leadership

November 25, 2024 — 07:44 pm EST

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited is positioning itself as a key player in artificial intelligence and enterprise automation, focusing on data collection and autonomous machine control. With a strong customer base and extensive market reach, the company is poised to benefit from the global digitization trend and aims to achieve positive cash flow.

