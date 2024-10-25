X2M Connect Limited Reports Lapse in Securities

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited has announced the cessation of 1,883,878 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights that were unmet or incapable of fulfillment. This development might influence investor sentiment as it reflects on the company’s current financial strategies and performance outlook.

