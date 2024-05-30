X2M Connect Limited Plans New Share Issuance

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited has announced plans for a significant issuance of 14.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares, with a proposed issue date set for July 5, 2024. This move, intended for a placement or other type of issue, is aimed at bolstering the company’s market position and capital base.

