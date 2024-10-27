News & Insights

X2M Connect Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited invites shareholders to participate in its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 26, 2024, where they can review the company’s annual financial statements and discuss a non-binding resolution on the Remuneration Report. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy at least 48 hours before the meeting. This virtual format aims to ensure active participation from investors while maintaining convenience and accessibility.

