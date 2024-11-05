News & Insights

X2M Connect Director Increases Shareholding

November 05, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Callistus Mohan Jesudason acquiring 14,757 additional ordinary fully paid shares. This development may intrigue investors monitoring director-level stock movements as it could signal confidence in the company’s future performance.

