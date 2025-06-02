X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond (HYLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: HYLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.33, changing hands as low as $36.17 per share. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYLB's low point in its 52 week range is $34.40 per share, with $36.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.24.

