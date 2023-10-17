X social media to test $1 subscription for posting content, like, reply

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said on Tuesday it will test a $1 annual fee under a new subscription model for posting content, replies, likes, reposts or quoting other accounts' posts, and bookmarking posts.

The purpose of introducing "Not A Bot", the new subscription model, is to combat bots and spammers, X said.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.