X social media appeals Indian court ruling on content blocking orders

Credit: REUTERS/SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE

August 02, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Aditya Kalra, Arpan Chaturvedi, Munsif Vengattil for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Social media platform X has appealed to an Indian state court to set aside its ruling that rejected a plea against some government orders to remove content from its platform, formerly known as Twitter.

In a legal filing made at Karnataka high court, X said not allowing the appeal would embolden the Indian government to issue more content blocking orders that violate law.

Reuters
