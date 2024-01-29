News & Insights

US Markets

X lifts ban on Taylor Swift searches after spread of fake explicit images

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

January 29, 2024 — 09:35 pm EST

Written by Akanksha Khushi and Sheila Dang for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, Adds background from paragraph 3

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Social-media company X lifted the ban on searches for Taylor Swift Monday evening, after blocking users from searching for her following the spread of fake sexually-explicit images of the pop singer on the social media site last week.

The search has been reactivated and the social media platform "will continue to be vigilant for any attempt to spread this content and will remove it if we find it," Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, said in a statement on Monday

Searches for Taylor Swift's name on Sunday afternoon on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter yielded the error message, "Something went wrong. Try reloading." X had called the measure a temporary action done with "abundance of caution."

One image of Swift, who was named Time Magazine's "Person of the Year" in 2023, shared on X was viewed 47 million times before the account was suspended, according to a New York Times report.

The ban on searches came after White House weighed in on Friday, calling the fake images "alarming" and highlighting that social media companies have a responsibility to prevent the spread of such misinformation.

Since billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, he has faced criticism for his own controversial posts, prompting many advertisers on the platform to pull back spending out of fear of being associated with harmful content.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.