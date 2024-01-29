News & Insights

US Markets

X lifts ban on Taylor Swift searches after explicit fake images spread- WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

January 29, 2024 — 08:54 pm EST

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Social-media company X ended the ban on searches for Taylor Swift Monday evening after blocking users from searching for Taylor Swift following fake sexually-explicit images of the pop singer proliferated on social media last week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X told WSJ on Monday that search has been re-enabled and the social media platform "will continue to be vigilant for any attempt to spread this content and will remove it if we find it."

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.