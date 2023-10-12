(X) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $33.57, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

Shares of the steel maker witnessed a gain of 10.73% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of United States Steel in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.07, marking a 45.13% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.39 billion, indicating a 15.58% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $17.9 billion, indicating changes of -58.29% and -15.02%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.03% higher. United States Steel presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, United States Steel is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.4, so one might conclude that United States Steel is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

United States Steel Corporation (X)

