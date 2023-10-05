(X) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with United States Steel (X) standing at $33, reflecting a +1.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Shares of the steel maker have appreciated by 5.13% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United States Steel in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, United States Steel is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 46.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.39 billion, down 15.58% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $17.9 billion, indicating changes of -58.69% and -15.02%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.94% increase. United States Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, United States Steel is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.28, so one might conclude that United States Steel is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow X in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

