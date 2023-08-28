X, formerly Twitter, back up after outage - Downdetector

Updates with data from Downdetector, changes headline

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was back up on Monday after facing a disruption in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

At one point, there were more than 18,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with X, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.