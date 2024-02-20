News & Insights

X (former Twitter) restores access to Yulia Navalnaya's account

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 20, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The X account of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was unblocked on Tuesday after a brief suspension.

It was unclear why the account was suspended.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

