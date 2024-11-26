X Financial’s Revenue Rises in Q3 2024

X Financial (XYF) has released an update.

X Financial, a prominent online personal finance company in China, reported a 13.3% increase in total net revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching RMB1,582.5 million. Despite a slight decline in total loan amount facilitated, the company saw a significant rise in the number of active borrowers and maintained a healthy net income, reflecting its robust operational efficiency.

