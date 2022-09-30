X Financial Upsizes Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - X Financial (XYF) said its board of directors has authorized to upsize its share repurchase program to $20 million from $15 million. The Share Repurchase Program will be effective through September 2023.

X Financial is a online personal finance company in China. It connects borrowers on its platform with institutional funding partners. With its big data-driven technology, X Financial has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and provide loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.