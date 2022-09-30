Markets
XYF

X Financial Upsizes Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - X Financial (XYF) said its board of directors has authorized to upsize its share repurchase program to $20 million from $15 million. The Share Repurchase Program will be effective through September 2023.

X Financial is a online personal finance company in China. It connects borrowers on its platform with institutional funding partners. With its big data-driven technology, X Financial has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and provide loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XYF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular