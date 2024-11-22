News & Insights

X Financial to Host 2024 Annual Meeting in December

November 22, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

X Financial (XYF) has released an update.

X Financial is set to hold its annual general meeting on December 20, 2024, in Shenzhen, China. Unlike previous meetings, this year’s event will not include any proposals for shareholder approval but will instead provide an open forum for shareholders to engage with the company’s management. The meeting is accessible to holders of the company’s Class A and B ordinary shares, as well as beneficial owners of its ADS.

