X Financial to Host 2024 Annual Meeting in December

X Financial (XYF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

X Financial is set to hold its annual general meeting on December 20, 2024, in Shenzhen, China. Unlike previous meetings, this year’s event will not include any proposals for shareholder approval but will instead provide an open forum for shareholders to engage with the company’s management. The meeting is accessible to holders of the company’s Class A and B ordinary shares, as well as beneficial owners of its ADS.

For further insights into XYF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.