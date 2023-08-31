X-Fab Silicon Foundries SE (EPA:XFAB) Price Target Increased by 7.88% to 12.96

The average one-year price target for X-Fab Silicon Foundries SE (EPA:XFAB) has been revised to 12.96 / share. This is an increase of 7.88% from the prior estimate of 12.01 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.05 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from the latest reported closing price of 10.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in X-Fab Silicon Foundries SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFAB is 0.15%, an increase of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 5,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 810K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 5.95% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 666K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 640K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 2.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 412K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 361K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 89.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 860.50% over the last quarter.

