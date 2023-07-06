X-Fab Silicon Foundries SE (EPA:XFAB) Price Target Increased by 6.16% to 11.29

The average one-year price target for X-Fab Silicon Foundries SE (EPA:XFAB) has been revised to 11.29 / share. This is an increase of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 10.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from the latest reported closing price of 9.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in X-Fab Silicon Foundries SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFAB is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 5,221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 810K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 5.95% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 666K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 640K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 2.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 412K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 29.93% over the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 361K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 89.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 860.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.