X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (ENXTPA:XFAB) Price Target Decreased by 17.05% to 5.46

The average one-year price target for X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (ENXTPA:XFAB) has been revised to €5.46 / share. This is a decrease of 17.05% from the prior estimate of €6.58 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €4.34 to a high of €7.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.05% from the latest reported closing price of €4.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFAB is 0.17%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.10% to 5,160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 752K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 12.00% over the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 553K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 27.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 456K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 379K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares , representing an increase of 58.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 199.02% over the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 332K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing a decrease of 29.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFAB by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.