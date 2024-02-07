X Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/9/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/24, United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 3/13/24. As a percentage of X's recent stock price of $45.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from X is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of X shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, X's low point in its 52 week range is $20.40 per share, with $50.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.84.

In Wednesday trading, United States Steel Corp. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

