X-Energy vs. BWX Technologies: Which Bet Is More Compelling Today?

As investor interest in nuclear energy continues to grow, both X-Energy XE and BWX Technologies BWXT have emerged as attractive ways to gain exposure to the sector. While both companies operate within the U.S. nuclear industry, they represent two very different investment opportunities. While BWX Technologies is a mature, profitable supplier of nuclear components and services to the U.S. government with decades of industry experience, X-Energy is an emerging advanced reactor developer focused on commercializing next-generation nuclear technology.



The global nuclear industry is entering a new growth cycle as governments seek reliable, carbon-free sources of electricity to complement renewable energy and strengthen energy security. Rising electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence, data centers, electrification, and industrial decarbonization is increasing the need for dependable baseload power, while geopolitical concerns have prompted many countries to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. As a result, governments are extending the operating lives of existing nuclear plants, restarting previously retired reactors, and investing in next-generation technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced reactors.



Let us compare the stocks' fundamentals to determine which one is a better investment option at present.

Factors Acting in Favor of XE Stock

X-Energy is focused on the future of commercial nuclear power. The company is developing the Xe-100, a Generation IV high-temperature gas-cooled SMR designed to provide carbon-free electricity, industrial heat, and hydrogen production. Unlike traditional large nuclear plants, the Xe-100 is modular, scalable, and intended to be easier and less expensive to deploy. XE is also developing TRISO-X, a business dedicated to manufacturing TRISO fuel, an advanced nuclear fuel known for its exceptional safety characteristics and high-temperature performance. The company expects fuel production to become a meaningful long-term revenue stream as advanced reactors are deployed globally.



As of March 31, 2026, the company had a project pipeline of 144 Xe-100 reactors, representing roughly 11.5 gigawatts electric (GWe) of potential capacity across the United States and the United Kingdom. This pipeline is anchored by major customers and partners including Dow, Amazon and Centrica, providing the company with a solid foundation for future reactor sales, fuel supply agreements and long-term service revenues.

Factors Acting in Favor of BWXT Stock

BWX Technologies has built its business around designing and manufacturing nuclear components, fuel, and reactor systems for the U.S. Navy, Department of Energy, NASA, and other government agencies. The company is the sole manufacturer of naval nuclear reactors for U.S. aircraft carriers and submarines, giving it a highly defensible competitive position supported by long-term government contracts and recurring revenues. In recent years, BWXT has also expanded its commercial nuclear operations by supplying components, fuel handling systems, and engineering services for existing nuclear power plants, while increasing its presence in medical isotopes and advanced reactor technologies. This diversified business model provides stable cash flows and relatively predictable earnings growth.



In April 2026, BWXT announced the acquisition of Precision Components Group, LLC. This marks BWXT’s first step in establishing a U.S. commercial nuclear component manufacturing footprint to support future new reactor builds and aftermarket.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for XE & BWXT?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for X-Energy’s 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 15.09% year over year.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWX Technologies’ 2027 EPS implies growth of 13.74% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for XE & BWXT

XE shares trade at a forward 12-month price/sales (P/S F12M) of 11.34X compared with BWXT’s P/S F12M of 4.06X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

XE & BWXT’s Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of X-Energy and BWX Technologies’ have declined 45.5% and 20.9%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

XE or BWXT: Which Is a Better Choice Now?

X-Energy is developing advanced SMR technology for commercial nuclear power, with a focus on delivering carbon-free electricity, industrial heat, and hydrogen production through scalable reactor designs. XE is also building an advanced nuclear fuel business, supported by a growing pipeline of projects and partnerships that position it for long-term reactor, fuel, and service revenue opportunities.



BWX Technologies specializes in nuclear components, fuel, and reactor systems for U.S. government agencies, supported by long-term contracts that provide stable and recurring revenues. BWXT is also expanding its commercial nuclear business through advanced reactor technologies, nuclear services, and strategic acquisitions that strengthen its position in the growing commercial market.



Our choice at the moment is BWX Technologies, given its better price performance and more attractive valuation than X-Energy. BWXT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and XE has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.