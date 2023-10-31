News & Insights

Markets
ARES

X-Energy, Ares Acquisition To Terminate Merger; Ares Up In Pre-market

October 31, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC, a developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors, announced Tuesday that it has mutually agreed to terminate merger agreement with Ares Acquisition Corp. (AAC), a special purpose acquisition company of Ares Management Corp. (ARES), effective immediately.

In December 2022, X-Energy entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AAC's special purpose vehicle, and the transaction was expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

As per X-Energy, the company received strong interest from potential investors but due to challenging market conditions, peer-company trading performance, and the drawbacks of becoming a publicly traded company under current circumstances, both the companies involved decided not to proceed with the merger.

Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee.

AAC intends to dissolve, liquidate, and redeem all of the outstanding ordinary shares with a par value $0.0001 per share on or about November 7.

AAC expects the last day of trading to be November 6 and as of November 7, the trading of the public shares will be suspended. In pre-market activity, AAC shares are trading at $10.77 up 9.23% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.