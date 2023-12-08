News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

X discusses using Amazon's ad-buying software - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

December 08, 2023 — 12:36 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's social media platform X has discussed a potential partnership with Amazon.com AMZN.O that would make X ads available on the online retailer's ad-buying software, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media platform's billionaire owner last month cursed out advertisers that have fled his social media platform X over antisemitic content.

Amazon and X did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

Several companies including Comcast CMCSA.O and Walt Disney DIS.Npaused their advertisements on the social media site after Musk last month agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
CMCSA
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.