X Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.93, changing hands as high as $10.59 per share. United States Steel Corp. shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of X shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, X's low point in its 52 week range is $4.54 per share, with $15.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.10.

