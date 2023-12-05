X Corp calls 'X' trademark lawsuit a 'shakedown' in dismissal bid

By Blake Brittain

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, has asked a Florida federal court to dismiss a trademark-infringement lawsuit brought by a legal-marketing agency over its use of the letter "X," calling the case a "shakedown."

X Corp told the court on Monday that its rebrand would not cause confusion with X Social Media, arguing that it has "peacefully coexisted for years with hundreds of other registered X-formative trademarks" and that no trademark owner has "exclusive rights" to the letter.

"We have reviewed the motion and remain confident in the merits of the case," X Social Media attorney Josh Gerben said on Tuesday.

Representatives for X Corp did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Windermere, Florida-based X Social Media is an ad agency focused on recruiting plaintiffs for law firms pressing mass-tort lawsuits. The agency sued X Corp in October, arguing that Musk's rebrand of Twitter to X in July has confused consumers and caused it to lose revenue.

X Corp said on Monday that the agency was "opportunistically seizing" on the social media giant's rebrand.

It argued that the "X Social Media" trademark was weak, "especially given the crowded field of X marks in which it operates," and that customers can "easily tell the difference" between it and X Corp's branding.

X Corp also said that X Social Media "fails to identify even a single instance of consumer confusion."

"That is not surprising given that the parties use different marks, alongside hundreds of other X marks, and offer different services, to different consumers, in different channels of trade, using different advertising," X Corp said.

The case is X Social Media LLC v. X Corp, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, No. 6:23-cv-01903.

For X Corp: Megan Bannigan and David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton

For X Social Media: Kathryn Kent, Sophie Edbrooke and Josh Gerben of Gerben Parrott

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

