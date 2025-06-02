$WYY stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WYY stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,582,482 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WYY:
$WYY Insider Trading Activity
$WYY insiders have traded $WYY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT J GEORGE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $32,540.
- JIN KANG (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,600 shares for an estimated $8,072 and 0 sales.
$WYY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $WYY stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 30,260 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,765
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 20,929 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,693
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 15,699 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,277
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 12,373 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,202
- UBS GROUP AG added 10,758 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,824
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 10,727 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,720
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 7,002 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,316
