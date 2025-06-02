$WYY stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WYY stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,582,482 of trading volume.

$WYY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WYY:

$WYY insiders have traded $WYY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J GEORGE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $32,540 .

. JIN KANG (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,600 shares for an estimated $8,072 and 0 sales.

$WYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $WYY stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

