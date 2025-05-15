$WYY Earnings Results: $WYY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WYY ($WYY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, missing estimates of -$0.02 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $34,220,000, missing estimates of $38,655,730 by $-4,435,730.

$WYY Insider Trading Activity

$WYY insiders have traded $WYY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J GEORGE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $105,160

TODD DZYAK (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,600 shares for an estimated $25,620.

$WYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $WYY stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

