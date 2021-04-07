Cryptocurrencies

Wyoming's New Online Sports Betting Law OKs Crypto Wagers

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
date 2021-04-07

Wyoming has legalized online sports betting with a new law that also allows gamblers to place their wagers in crypto.

House bill 133, which the governor signed Monday, lets sportsbooks accept “digital, crypto and virtual currencies” bets in lieu of greenbacks – so long as those cryptos are cash-convertible.

The law’s crypto rider highlights how lawmakers in America’s least-populous state are  embracing digital currency as an essential part of their legislative agenda. First came the bills to woo crypto business. Now, Wyoming legislators told CoinDesk, crypto inclusion is almost second-nature.

“I think that Wyoming legislators are getting more comfortable with cryptocurrency as the issue evolves in our state,” said state Sen. Jeff Wasserburger (R-Gillette), one of the bill’s sponsors, noting “there was very little discussion” about including crypto in the bill.

It has gotten to the point that Wyoming’s most vocal blockchain advocate, Caitlin Long, does not even need to lobby for crypto to cause its inclusion. Long, who sits on the legislature’s blockchain task force, indicated to CoinDesk she was not responsible for its placement in the bill.

The new law will allow gamblers to fund their accounts in cryptocurrency, according to state Rep. Tom Walters, (R-Casper), another sponsor. He said it will apply only when “operators” – legalese for sportsbooks – are willing to accept cryptocurrency. 

CoinDesk reached out to top sportsbooks Penn National Gaming, FanDuel and DraftKings to ask if they intended to accept crypto bets but did not hear back by press time.

