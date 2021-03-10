Cryptocurrencies

Wyoming Bill to Recognize DAOs as Companies Approved by Senate Committee

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
The capitol building of Wyoming.

Legislation recognizing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) was approved by Senate Committee members in the U.S. state of Wyoming on Tuesday.

  • The bill now proceeds to a vote in the Wyoming House of Representatives, where it will become law if it is successful.
  • Wyoming would be the first U.S. state to pass such legislation into law.
  • DAOs are companies whose governance is built on smart contracts and where decision making is shared around the organization rather being centralized under a boss or executive.
  • This legislation would allow DAOs to set up in Wyoming, adding greater legitimacy to cryptocurrency projects and further enhancing the state’s reputation as a blockchain-friendly jurisdiction for new companies.
  • The state also introduced a bill in February to build a blockchain-based system for companies to file reports, data and other information required by law.

