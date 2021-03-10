Wyoming Bill to Recognize DAOs as Companies Approved by Senate Committee
Legislation recognizing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) was approved by Senate Committee members in the U.S. state of Wyoming on Tuesday.
- The bill now proceeds to a vote in the Wyoming House of Representatives, where it will become law if it is successful.
- Wyoming would be the first U.S. state to pass such legislation into law.
- DAOs are companies whose governance is built on smart contracts and where decision making is shared around the organization rather being centralized under a boss or executive.
- This legislation would allow DAOs to set up in Wyoming, adding greater legitimacy to cryptocurrency projects and further enhancing the state’s reputation as a blockchain-friendly jurisdiction for new companies.
- The state also introduced a bill in February to build a blockchain-based system for companies to file reports, data and other information required by law.
See also: Why Wyoming’s Governor Supports the State’s Crypto Banking Law
Related Stories
- Will Bitcoin Crash? Not Below $48K, Blockchain Data Suggests
- Grayscale Halts New Investments In GBTC After Trading at 15% Below Bitcoin
- The Node: Coinbase’s Subjective Valuation
- NFT Culture: Is It Here to Stay?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Ethereum’s ‘EIP 1559’ Fee Market Overhaul Greenlit for July
- IRS Initiates ‘Operation Hidden Treasure’ to Root Out Unreported Crypto Income
- NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties Firm Dapper Labs Raising $250M+ at $2B Valuation: Report
- Bidding Reaches $2.5M as Twitter’s Dorsey Highlights NFT Version of First-Ever Tweet