Wyoming Bank Regulator Taps Chainalysis to Boost Crypto Tracing Efforts
Wyomingâs chief banking regulator has turned to Chainalysis for âbeefing upâ his divisionâs monitoring capabilities of illicit cryptocurrency activities.Â
Under a one-year deal disclosed to CoinDesk Thursday, Chainalysis will train senior examiners on crypto tracing practices and grant two monitoring software licenses â plus investigatory support â to the Division of Banking as it eases into its new, crypto-facing compliance duties, according to Commissioner Albert Forkner.
Unveiled just one day after Wyoming awarded its first special purpose depository institution (SPDI) bank charter to Kraken, the novel partnership, among the earliest pair-ups featuring a U.S. banking regulator and a blockchain intelligence firm, illustrates how even Americaâs fast-moving financial watchdogs are cautiously approaching oversight of an asset class that Forkner said still gives some folks the spooks.Â
âJust the nature of digital assets and the pseudonymity of them have a lot of people concerned about illicit activity,â Forkner said. âWhen you introduce a new dynamic like this,â he said, regulators have to ensure the newcomers are playing by the rules.Â
Those rules are no different than the ones governing traditional American banks: Watch out for signs of money laundering, donât transact with sanctioned individuals, keep tabs on customer identities and uphold the minutiae of the Bank Secrecy Act. As is for cash, so too for crypto.
But blockchains give Wyomingâs banking regulators a powerful upside that cash cannot match: an immutable, public paper trail built into its code. And while anyone with an internet connection can manually hop between Bitcoin addresses, itâs only with visualization and tracing tools (like those sold by Chainalysis) that regulators have long sought to unscramble illicit chains.
Chainalysis is among a handful of tracers supporting governments, companies and regulators with cryptocurrency monitoring software. It has particularly deep ties to federal law enforcement. The New York-based firm has banked millions in contracts with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Agency, Internal Revenue Service and other federal agencies in need of crypto support.Â (Chainalysis and Forkner declined to state this dealâs dollar value).
If, say, a bank allows its customers to send crypto to a blacklisted wallet address, then âweâve got proof of those activitiesâ that Forkner said has held up in court.Â It will also make working with law enforcement easier, Forkner said.
He hopes it wonât come to that. Once Krakenâs banking business gets rolling in early 2021 and perhaps other SPDIs (and even non crypto-specific banks) start dealing in crypto, too, he said the Division of Banking will start back-tracing transaction blocks to ensure the institutions are self-monitoring effectively.
âWeâll be running our own analysis on that, and verifying that the red flags that we see are the same ones thatâ the SPDIs see, Forkner said.
Jesse Spiro, Chainalysisâ global head of policy, told CoinDesk the move is a âfirst stepâ in providing oversight of the crypto space within Wyoming.
âIâve told our applicants and potential applicants: âMy job is not to run your business and I donât want to have government overreach. But there is an appropriate level of oversight and monitoring and this is just one more of those,'â Forkner said.
