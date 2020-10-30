WynnBET Reaches Multi-year Sports Betting Partnership With NASCAR

(RTTNews) - WynnBET, the digital gaming division of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN), has reached a multi-year national sports betting partnership with a gaming operator NASCAR, and will create and promote engaging sports betting experiences for racing fans across the United States, Wynn Resorts said in a statement.

WynnBET is formally submitting an application this weekend to become a legal gaming operator in the state of Virginia. Earlier this year, the Virginia state legislature passed a bill that will legalize sports betting and could grant up to 12 online sports betting licenses by the end of the year.

WynnBET will expand the portfolio of bet types offered on its mobile app throughout the NASCAR season, including pre-race and in-play bets. Beginning in 2021, WynnBET will offer live, in-play betting through a partnership with Genius Sports and live betting product, Betgenius, the company said.

