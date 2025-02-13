Wynn (WYNN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported revenue of $1.84 billion, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.42, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +90.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations : $655.04 million compared to the $629.35 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $655.04 million compared to the $629.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. Las Vegas Operations - REVPAR : $527 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $510.98.

: $527 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $510.98. Las Vegas Operations - ADR : $598 versus $574.60 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $598 versus $574.60 estimated by four analysts on average. Slot Machine Handle - Las Vegas Operations : $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion.

: $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations : $699.54 million versus $649.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.

: $699.54 million versus $649.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Operating revenues- Macau Operations : $926.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $908.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $926.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $908.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor : $212.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $215.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

: $212.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $215.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Operating revenues- Wynn Macau : $363.68 million compared to the $364.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.

: $363.68 million compared to the $364.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year. Operating revenues- Wynn Palace : $562.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $542.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

: $562.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $542.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations- Rooms : $228.59 million versus $221.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.

: $228.59 million versus $221.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change. Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations- Casino : $190.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $148.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

: $190.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $148.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%. Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor- Rooms: $22.61 million compared to the $24.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.

Shares of Wynn have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.