Wynn (WYNN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 75.6%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to -$0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +78.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas : $418 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $439.42.

: $418 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $439.42. Slot Machine Handle - Las Vegas Operations : $1.52 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.52 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas : 90.6% compared to the 91.39% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 90.6% compared to the 91.39% average estimate based on three analysts. Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas : $462 compared to the $479.36 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $462 compared to the $479.36 average estimate based on three analysts. Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations : $578.07 million versus $601.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: $578.07 million versus $601.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Operating revenues- Macau Operations : $769.94 million compared to the $626.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +556.8% year over year.

: $769.94 million compared to the $626.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +556.8% year over year. Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor : $221.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $216.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

: $221.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $216.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Operating revenues- Wynn Macau : $301.59 million versus $233.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +414.8% change.

: $301.59 million versus $233.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +414.8% change. Operating revenues- Wynn Palace : $468.35 million versus $371.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +698.5% change.

: $468.35 million versus $371.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +698.5% change. Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Rooms : $22.52 million compared to the $23.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $22.52 million compared to the $23.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Casino : $166.83 million versus $160.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $166.83 million versus $160.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Las Vegas Operations- Operating revenues- Rooms: $177.77 million compared to the $188.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Wynn have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.