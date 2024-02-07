Wynn (WYNN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported $1.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 83.1%. EPS of $1.91 for the same period compares to -$1.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of +7.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +70.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas : $561 versus $475.59 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $561 versus $475.59 estimated by three analysts on average. Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations : $657.56 million compared to the $610.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $657.56 million compared to the $610.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas : 88.9% compared to the 92.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 88.9% compared to the 92.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas : $631 versus $513.65 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $631 versus $513.65 estimated by three analysts on average. Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations : $696.80 million versus $608.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change.

: $696.80 million versus $608.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change. Operating revenues- Macau Operations : $910.56 million compared to the $777.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +378.6% year over year.

: $910.56 million compared to the $777.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +378.6% year over year. Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor : $160.46 million versus $222.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.5% change.

: $160.46 million versus $222.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.5% change. Operating revenues- Wynn Macau : $386.20 million compared to the $310.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +400.3% year over year.

: $386.20 million compared to the $310.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +400.3% year over year. Operating revenues- Wynn Palace : $524.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $544.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +363.8%.

: $524.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $544.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +363.8%. Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Rooms : $24.30 million versus $23.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $24.30 million versus $23.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Casino : $160.46 million versus $167.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $160.46 million versus $167.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Las Vegas Operations- Operating revenues- Rooms: $242.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $205.58 million.

Shares of Wynn have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

