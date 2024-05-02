Wynn (WYNN) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts (WYNN) will report quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 393.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.77 billion, exhibiting an increase of 24.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wynn metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations' stands at $616.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- Macau Operations' will reach $899.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +49.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor' should come in at $215.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Wynn Interactive' should arrive at $17.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas' will reach $496.35. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $438 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas' to come in at 91.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas' to reach $542.09. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $493.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average number of slot machines - Wynn Las Vegas' at 1,645. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,668 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average number of table games - Wynn Las Vegas' will reach 235. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 232.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Room occupancy rate - Wynn Macau' will likely reach 100.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 90.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'REVPAR - Wynn Macau' reaching $273.40. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $220.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily room rate - Wynn Macau' of $271.58. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $242 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Wynn have experienced a change of -12.9% in the past month compared to the -4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WYNN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

