WYNN Vs. Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu: Can Drake's Coin Beat The Dogecoin Superstars?

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, the influence of celebrities can be a game-changer. WYNN (CRYPTO: WYNN), a meme coin, saw a significant surge in mentions and popularity, reportedly with the help of renowned artist Drake.

A Sudden Rise In The Crypto World: According to social media buzz, WYNN experienced a remarkable increase in mentions over the past 24 hours, becoming the most talked-about token after giants such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The token booked 500% gains, surging from a market capitalization of under $1 million to over $5 million in only two days.

It also registered 27 daily and 47 weekly mentions, indicating a sudden spike in interest among the crypto community.

On Jan. 12, a crypto influencer sent a tweet noticing WYNN's rapid ascent alongside a Drake-related meme.

This seemingly casual spark ignited a digital bonfire, catapulting WYNN to the top of the sentiment leaderboard within 24 hours.

Is This the Start Of A New Meme Coin Era? The surge in WYNN's popularity raises the question: Are we witnessing the beginning of a new meme coin season? Meme coins, often driven by social media hype and celebrity endorsements, have seen varying degrees of success and volatility in the past.

The involvement of a high-profile figure such as Drake can add to a token's visibility and appeal.

Whether this will challenge meme coin OGs like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) remains to be seen. Even on Solana, WYNN competes with popular coins such as Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) and Myro, the latest meme coin star.

But several prominent social media accounts, including Traderpow, Poe_Ether, realdogen and CryptoTalkMan have discussed and promoted WYNN.

Their influence in the crypto space has likely contributed to the token's rapid rise in mentions and interest.

Read Also: Bitcoin ETFs Roar Onto Wall Street On Day 1, But Questions Linger About New Mone

A Trend To Watch: The sudden popularity of WYNN, potentially boosted by Drake's indirect endorsement, highlighted the significant impact of celebrity influence in the cryptocurrency market.

WYNN may or may not be a new meme coin star, but it will probably not be the last meme coin endorsed by a star.

Read Next: Bitcoin Hangover After ETF Party: Were Bulls Blinded By Hype?

Photos: Dogecoin, Unsplash; Drake and Shiba Inu Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.