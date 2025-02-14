$WYNN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WYNN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $332,848,743 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WYNN:
$WYNN Insider Trading Activity
$WYNN insiders have traded $WYNN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICIA MULROY sold 2,650 shares for an estimated $208,634
$WYNN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $WYNN stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,948,214 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,858,118
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,640,444 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,340,655
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 795,985 shares (-96.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $76,319,041
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 789,151 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,993,250
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 755,236 shares (+27868.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,412,027
- CLEAR STREET LLC added 750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,910,000
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 725,000 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,513,000
