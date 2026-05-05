WYNN Set for Q1 Earnings: Las Vegas, Macau Momentum Key Drivers

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, after the closing bell.

WYNN’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being negative13.7%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of WYNN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) has increased to $1.18 from $1.17 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 10.3% gain from the year-ago EPS of $1.07.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.80 billion, implying a rise of 5.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let's look at how things might have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Wynn Resorts’ Q1 Results

Wynn Resorts’ top-line performance in early 2026 is likely to have been supported by sustained strength across its core operating markets, particularly Las Vegas and Macau. In Las Vegas, demand trends remained healthy, with growth in key metrics such as casino volumes, table drop, slot handle and average daily room rates. The company’s strategy of prioritizing higher room rates over occupancy, combined with strong group and convention bookings, helped optimize revenue per available room and overall property monetization.

Additionally, increased spend across gaming, food and beverage, and luxury offerings, driven by affluent customers, contributed meaningfully to revenue growth. The company has also benefited from improved customer targeting, loyalty initiatives and enhanced hosting strategies, which boosted wallet share from high-value guests.

In Macau, robust volume growth was a key revenue driver despite unfavorable hold conditions. VIP turnover surged significantly, while mass-market turnover also increased, reflecting strong demand, particularly in premium segments where Wynn has a competitive edge. This momentum extended into the first quarter, with volumes in early 2026 holding at or above prior-quarter levels. Continued recovery in travel demand, rising premium-customer activity and strategic investments, such as the expansion of high-end gaming and hospitality spaces like the Chairman’s Club, are likely to have further supported top-line expansion. Additionally, steady performance in Encore Boston Harbor, with rising slot revenues and improved visitation trends, added another layer of revenue stability.

Our model predicts revenues from Las Vegas and Macau operations to rise 5.9% and 3.8% year over year to $662.4 million and $898.9 million, respectively, in the first quarter. We expect the Encore Boston Harbor segment’s first-quarter revenues to decline 1% year over year to $207.2 million.

On the bottom line, earnings are likely to have been supported by disciplined cost controls and operating efficiencies across properties. Wynn maintained tight expense management despite inflationary pressures, using targeted cost optimization that did not compromise guest experience. Strong operating leverage from higher volumes, especially in gaming, helped absorb fixed costs, while premium pricing strategies in Las Vegas boosted margins.

Furthermore, the company’s focus on high-value customers and data-driven reinvestment strategies has improved revenue quality and profitability. However, margins are likely to have been partially influenced by factors like gaming hold variability and incremental operating costs tied to higher business volumes, though underlying profitability remained resilient.

Our model predicts first-quarter total operating expenses to rise 6.6% year over year to $1.52 billion.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Wynn Resorts, Limited price-eps-surprise | Wynn Resorts, Limited Quote

What Our Model Says About WYNN Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.

WYNN’s Earnings ESP: Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +4.51%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Wynn Resorts’ Zacks Rank: The company sports a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Hasbro HAS has an Earnings ESP of +5.81% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Hasbro’s earnings are expected to increase 4.8%. Hasbro’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43.9%.



Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, CRSR’s earnings are expected to increase 63.6%. Corsair Gaming's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, missed twice and met once, with an average surprise of 6.3%.



Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

In the to-be-reported quarter, Expedia’s earnings are expected to surge 252.5%. Expedia’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 3%.

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Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.