Wynn rolls the dice in search of a new prize

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - There has been plenty of shuffling at Wynn Resorts. The $11 billion casino operator recently installed its third boss in four years and cancelled plans to take its online betting operation public. The fresh cards it’s dealing, however, hardly amount to a strong hand.

New Chief Executive Craig Billings could use a growth engine because it will be a long slog in Macau. Before the pandemic, the world’s largest gambling hub accounted for roughly three-quarters of the company’s revenue. Today, China’s commitment to a zero-Covid policy is squeezing the territory, where Bernstein analysts estimate total gaming revenue in the first half of February was 58% lower than the same period in 2019. A crackdown on junkets, or groups that arrange credit and travel for high rollers, also stands to impede any recovery.

Rival Sands is doubling down elsewhere in Asia. CEO Robert Goldstein, who replaced late founder Sheldon Adelson last year, just unveiled a further $1 billion investment in its Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, which outperformed even at the height of the pandemic.

By comparison, Wynn’s strategy is shakier. It rolled out plans last month to build a resort in the United Arab Emirates, a move that plays to its strengths of appealing to wealthy jetsetters. Although the Ras Al Khaimah development notes the intent of applying for an “integrated resort” licence from a new Department of Entertainment and Gaming Regulation, gambling is not currently allowed. Establishing rules and regulations would be arduous. Without a casino, a beach resort might struggle to attract visitors.

At the same time, the digital business will require significant investment to compete in a fast-growing, but cutthroat, market. One reason Wynn’s $3.2 billion shell-company deal for the operation fell through was because of heavy marketing and promotion costs.

Billings at least has a wildcard to play for now. Las Vegas is recovering faster and helping his company’s valuation. The enterprise trades at 35 times expected EBITDA, per Refinitiv, compared to the 24 times for Sands, which is divesting its Sin City business. The longer-term opportunity in Nevada is weaker, however, given the market’s relative maturity. Wynn’s strategy is up against some tough odds.

- Wynn Resorts is due to report fourth-quarter results after the U.S. market closes on Feb. 15.

- The company on Jan. 25 said it plans to develop an integrated resort on the man-made Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The resort features a gaming area, and will be applying for an integrated resort licence, according to Wynn’s statement, which did not specify if the emirate would allow gambling on the site.

