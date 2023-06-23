Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Unveils Online Offerings in West Virginia

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN WynnBET recently announced the launch of its online casino and sports betting platform in West Virginia. Notably, this marks the 11th state of its online gaming footprint expansion.



Available on IOS and Android platforms WynnBET offers a user-friendly sports betting experience with an extensive array of games including classic casino games, live dealer blackjack and roulette, video poker, and Keno.



The initiative also involves the integration of Wynn Rewards, allowing members to redeem their gameplay for experiences at Wynn Resorts' properties nationwide.



WYNN is strengthening its position in the online sports betting category with current availability in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia. In addition to being a marketing partner of various NFL clubs, WynnBET is an authorized gaming operator for the NBA, MLB, and NASCAR.



The company tends to remain bullish on the back of its ultra-intuitive and highly-responsive interface offerings that are likely to boost customer experiences. The business claimed to be processing several pending licence applications.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Wynn Resorts have gained 80.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 33.5% growth. The company is benefiting from improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets. Also, the emphasis on strategic investments and sports betting expansion bode well. It is focused on introducing innovative non-gaming investments that drive increased tourism and strong shareholder returns. Attributes such as strong pipeline of forward group demand, continued rooms pricing power and a robust programming calendar are likely to aid the company in the upcoming periods. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

